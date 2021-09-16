Left Menu

Nepal thanks India for continued support in infrastructure development

Nepal on Thursday thanked India for the continued support for the development of infrastructure in the Himalayan nation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:10 IST
The 4th Joint Project Monitoring Committee on Strengthening of Road Infrastructure in Terai Area of Nepal was held today via video-conferencing. Image Credit: ANI
Nepal on Thursday thanked India for the continued support for the development of infrastructure in the Himalayan nation. Meanwhile, the Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with the Nepal government and the joint efforts made towards strengthening connectivity infrastructure between the two countries.

This was conveyed during the 4th Joint Project Monitoring Committee on Strengthening of Road Infrastructure in Terai Area of Nepal was held today via video-conferencing, the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said. The meeting was held in a "friendly and cordial atmosphere" with both the delegations agreeing that the next JPMC meeting would be held on a mutually convenient date as per requirement.

Anurag Srivastava, Joint Secretary (Northern Division) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Keshab Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary from Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport of Nepal, co-chaired the fourth Joint Project Monitoring Committee (JPMC) meetings. The JPMC meeting reviewed the overall implementation of the GOI funded Terai Roads project in Nepal and expressed satisfaction at the good progress achieved with the completion of 13 out of 14 road packages.

Both sides noted that despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic, the project has made good progress and is in the final stages of completion. The Indian government had committed NR 800 cr (INR 500 cr) in 2016 for the construction of 10 roads with a total length of 306 km in the Terai region of Nepal.

These roads connect the East-West Highway to the Indian border, thereby increasing the ease of connectivity between the people of the two countries. Both sides noted that, 13 out of 14 road packages have already been dedicated to the people of Nepal jointly by the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport of the Government of Nepal and the Ambassador of India to Nepal on March, 31 2021. "During the meeting, the Nepali side thanked GOI for the continued support for the development of infrastructure in Nepal, particularly in the area of road connectivity. The Indian side expressed its happiness at the fruitful cooperation with GoN and the joint efforts made towards strengthening connectivity infrastructure between the two countries," the statement read. (ANI)

