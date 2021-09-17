India-Bahrain partnership in sports, youth cooperation is set to strengthen further, says Anurag Thakur

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday said India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further.

Thakur had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs of Bahrain Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed through video conferencing.

"I had a wide-ranging and comprehensive discussion with H.E. Mr Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain. India - Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

