Number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil rises by 34,407 to over 21.06 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 34,407 to 21,069,017 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 17-09-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 06:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Brasilia [Brazil], September 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 34,407 to 21,069,017 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday. According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 643 to 589,240 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.17 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak. A day earlier, the country confirmed 14,780 new coronavirus cases, with 800 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

