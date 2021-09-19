Left Menu

Macron, Biden to speak over phone in coming days: French govt spokesperson

French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Joe Biden will speak to each other over phone in the coming days, said Gabriel Attal, French government spokesperson on Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and United States President Joe Biden will speak to each other over phone in the coming days, said Gabriel Attal, French government spokesperson on Sunday. This statement comes days after Australia called off the French submarine deal and signed it with the US.

US, UK and Australia had announced a new security partnership between the three nations, namely AUKUS. Under this pact, the US and UK would help develop Australia's new nuclear-powered submarine fleet, reported Sputnik. Due to this partnership, Australia called off the US Dollar 66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines. The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described it as a "stab in the back", reported Sputnik.

France had recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington on Friday after Australia pulled back from a multibillion-dollar deal to build French submarines. (ANI)

