Ambassador Abhay Kumar meets young Malagasy diplomats who will get training in Delhi

India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar met young diplomats from Madagascar who are joining the first special course for diplomats in the Indian Ocean Region at the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi starting today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:38 IST
Ambassador Abhay Kumar met young Malagasy diplomats. Image Credit: ANI
India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar met young diplomats from Madagascar who are joining the first special course for diplomats in the Indian Ocean Region at the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi starting today. Twelve diplomats from #Comoros will also be joining the course. It is for the first time that a special course for the diplomats of the Indian Ocean Region countries viz. Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros is being organised at the Sushma Swaraj Foreign Service Institute.

The course will last two weeks and will help in diplomatic capacity building of the Indian Ocean Region countries under the collaborative vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). Last month on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day Celebrations of India, President Andry Rajoelina had sent his greetings to PM Modi and the people of India.

PM Modi had responded by tweeting - "India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region." (ANI)

