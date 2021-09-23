Left Menu

UNHCR shocked at images of 'deplorable conditions' of Haitian immigrants at US Del Rio border

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) High Commissioner Filippo Grandi was shocked by images of the deplorable conditions of Haitian immigrants beneath the concrete highway overpass in Del Rio, Texas.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 23-09-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 07:03 IST
UNHCR shocked at images of 'deplorable conditions' of Haitian immigrants at US Del Rio border
Migrants in Del Rio, Texas. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) High Commissioner Filippo Grandi was shocked by images of the deplorable conditions of Haitian immigrants beneath the concrete highway overpass in Del Rio, Texas. "I was shocked by images of the deplorable conditions beneath the concrete highway overpass in Del Rio, Texas, where more than 14,000 Haitians had gathered after arduous journeys from a number of countries in the Americas," said Grandi in a statement.

He urged the US government to "fully and immediately" lift its Title 42 restrictions, which denies most people arriving at the southwest US land border any opportunity to request asylum. "I reiterate UNHCR's call for the US government immediately and fully to lift its Title 42 restrictions in effect since March of 2020 which continue to deny most people arriving at the southwest US land border any opportunity to request asylum," said Grandi.

Title 42 public health law allows border agents to swiftly remove tens of thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the southern border. Immigration advocates had been negotiating with the Biden administration to end a Trump-era rule that blocks most migrants from entering the United States.

As per Grandi, the mass expulsions of individuals currently underway under the Title 42 authority, without screening for protection needs, is inconsistent with international norms and may constitute refoulement. Meanwhile, The Biden administration has kept the policy in place, citing concerns about the pandemic, including the explosion of cases of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021