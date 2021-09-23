Left Menu

PM Modi holds meeting with Qualcomm CEO in Washington DC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the first day of a three-day US visit, met with Cristiano R Amon, President and Chief executive officer (CEO) of Qualcomm in Washington DC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:54 IST
PM Modi holds meeting with Qualcomm CEO in Washington DC
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the first day of a three-day US visit, met with Cristiano R Amon, President and Chief executive officer (CEO) of Qualcomm in Washington DC. Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation, which creates semiconductors, software and services related to wireless technology.

This is part of series of meeting that Prime Minister Modi will undertake with select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India. Aside from Qualcomm head, Prime Minister is slated to meet the leadership of Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

According to a source, the CEOs that Prime Minister is slated to meet, represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy. "I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one to one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source had added.

Later today, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021