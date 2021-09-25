PM Modi concludes US visit, departs for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left New York for India on completion of his three-day visit to the United States during which he held bilateral meetings and addressed the UN General Assembly. During the packed visit, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with various US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

PM Modi also attended the Quad Summit on Friday and proposed a common international travelling protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. PM Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told the media that PM Modi's visit to the US has been "very successful". (ANI)

