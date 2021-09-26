Left Menu

Japan may lift state of emergency by end of September: Health Minister

The Japanese government believes it is possible to lift the state of emergency in many of the prefectures where it is currently in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Tamura Norihisa said on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 26-09-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 11:55 IST
Japan may lift state of emergency by end of September: Health Minister
Japan's Health Minister Tamura Norihisa. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government believes it is possible to lift the state of emergency in many of the prefectures where it is currently in effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Tamura Norihisa said on Sunday. At the moment, the state of emergency is active in 19 out of 47 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo, Hokkaido, Hiroshima, Osaka, Kyoto, Okinawa and others.

"We see that the number of new cases continues decreasing. In this situation, we could lift the emergency state at the end of September, I think," the Japanese health minister said, as broadcast by NHK. The minister noted that there might still be new risks, such as the fifth wave of the coronavirus.

"Even if you are fully vaccinated, there's always a risk of getting infected. Because of this, I think there must be certain behavioural tests to soften existing restrictions," the minister said. The Japanese government is expected to make the final decision on the emergency state of September 28.

Japan has administered about 157,000,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, with 56 per cent of the country's population having been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021