Nepal: Committee formed to study border issues with China submits report to Home Minister

A committee formed by the Nepal government to study border issues with China has submitted its report to Nepali Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand on Sunday. Committee's Coordinator Home Ministry Joint Secretary Jayanarayan Acharya submitted the report to Home Minister Khand at the ministry on Sunday afternoon.

"The committee prepared the report by conducting a field study and incorporating factual information about the border from LimiLapcha to Hilsa in Humla. This has also paved the way to study border issues in other parts of the country," the minister said while receiving the report, adding, "The government will take initiatives to implement the issues highlighted in the report." Receiving the report, Minister Khand expressed commitment to take initiatives to implement the report prepared by the committee after conducting an on-site study. Minister Khand also thanked the study team for completing the work by reaching remote areas.

The committee comprised Deputy Director-General of the Survey Department SushilDangol, Senior Superintendent of Nepal Police Umesh Raj Joshi, Senior Superintendent of Armed Police Force Pradip Kumar Pal, Joint Director of National Investigation Department Kishor Kumar Shrestha and Home Ministry Secretary Acharya. A cabinet meeting on September 1 had formed a committee to study the border issue between Nepal and China in Humla.

The study team had left for Humla on September 10 and returned to Kathmandu on September 18 after completing the study. Home Ministry has yet to make public the suggestions given in the report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)