Nepal Opposition continues to obstruct House proceedings

Nepal's main Opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) continued to obstruct the proceedings of the House of Representatives (HoR) raising dissatisfaction over allowing expelled lawmakers to take part in the meetings. As always, the main Opposition party lawmakers picketed the rostrum and chanted slogans at the outset of the meeting. The UML has continued its obstruction even after the Speaker's request.

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota had urged the main Opposition party MPs to cooperate in continuing the House proceedings, reminding of the provision in the House of Representatives Regulations which states that a topic which is under consideration of the court cannot be discussed in the Parliament session. The Parliamentary business has resumed even amid the protest and obstruction.The main opposition party has continued to obstruct the parliamentary business since the beginning of the parliament session, demanding action it recommended against 14 of its lawmakers be moved ahead.

The UML had expelled the 14 lawmakers elected from the UML ticket who split from the party and joined the CPN (Unified Socialist). It had sent a letter to the HoR Secretariat informing it of its action. The main opposition party has been alleging the speaker of not taking prompt action against the 14 lawmakers against whom it had taken action. Yet, in the midst of the sloganeering, Speaker Sapkota handed over a letter from the President's Office confirming the Appropriation Bill. Similarly, Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat Gopal Nath Yogi informed that the Finance Bill and the National Debt Raising Bill have been passed by the National Assembly.

According to Monday's agenda, the meeting ended with completing the set agendas in 10 minutes. The next meeting of the House of Representatives will be held on September 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)