Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart at Mexico's 200th independence day celebrations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam in Mexico City during celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time). Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "Good to meet Bangladeshi MoS for Foreign Affairs @MdShahriarAlam at the independence day celebrations in Mexico City."

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh have been intensely banking on their healthy bilateral relationship in the development of mutual trade and commerce. Earlier this month, India had helped Bangladesh by providing two mobile medical oxygen plants to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Mexico and is participating in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders. It is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

