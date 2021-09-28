Left Menu

Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart at Mexico's 200th independence day celebrations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam in Mexico City during celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time).

ANI | Mexico City | Updated: 28-09-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 09:14 IST
Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi counterpart at Mexico's 200th independence day celebrations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (L) and Bangladeshi Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam (R) (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam in Mexico City during celebrations of Mexico's 200th anniversary of attaining Independence on Monday (local time). Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said: "Good to meet Bangladeshi MoS for Foreign Affairs @MdShahriarAlam at the independence day celebrations in Mexico City."

Meanwhile, India and Bangladesh have been intensely banking on their healthy bilateral relationship in the development of mutual trade and commerce. Earlier this month, India had helped Bangladesh by providing two mobile medical oxygen plants to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Mexico and is participating in the commemorative events of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence along with other world leaders. It is his first visit to the country as External Affairs Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021