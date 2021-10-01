Left Menu

Pakistan's Punjab imposes lockdown over low vaccination rate

Pakistan's Punjab government has imposed lockdown in all cities except Rawalpindi citing the slow vaccination rate, a media report said.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 01-10-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 05:06 IST
Pakistan's Punjab government has imposed lockdown in all cities except Rawalpindi citing the slow vaccination rate, a media report said. Imran Sikandar Baloch, Punjab Health Secretary, said that the lockdown restrictions will be effective from October 1 to October 15 in all districts of the province except Rawalpindi, according to ARY News.

Businesses and markets will be allowed to be opened till 10 pm and Sunday will be observed as a holiday, Baloch said in a statement. The state has allowed nearly 200 vaccinated guests to gather in indoor wedding events and 400 in outdoor marriage ceremonies.

During the lockdown period, cinema houses will be completely closed and contact sports will be fully banned while gyms will be allowed to open for vaccinated people, reported ARY News. The public transport will run with 70 per cent vaccinated passengers during the whole week and the government and private offices will be allowed to be functional with 100 per cent staff.

Education institutes have been allowed for regular classes with 50 per cent during three days for each group in a week. Vaccinated citizens aged above 30 have been allowed to visit the shrines. (ANI)

