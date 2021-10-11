Left Menu

Electricity crisis in China disrupts industrial supply chain

The biggest manufacturing hub of the world, China is facing an electricity crisis that has hugely disrupted the industrial supply chain.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 19:06 IST
Electricity crisis in China disrupts industrial supply chain
China Energy coal-fired power plant. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The biggest manufacturing hub of the world, China is facing an electricity crisis that has hugely disrupted the industrial supply chain. Taiwanese media has reported that electricity curtailment in many places in China has caused chaos in the industrial supply chain.

The most prominent example is Yiwu in Zhejiang, which is known as China's commodities center. It has taken a hit in the e-commerce sector (which is a huge part of China's economy) due to electricity curtailment, as per reliable sources. Factories and warehouses are relying on diesel generators which are driving their expenses up, leading to dissatisfaction among the business owners.

Millions of people are affected by what is being considered one of the worst power crises in the country. The Hong Kong Post reported that 20 of the total 31 provinces are implementing energy-rationing, putting the industry sector of the world's second-largest economy in a fix.

In a bid to ease a power crisis, China has ordered its coal mines to ramp up production. Laura He, writing in CNN said that China is struggling to balance its need for electricity.

Power shortages have spread to 20 provinces in recent weeks, forcing the Chinese government to ration electricity during peak hours and forcing some factories to suspend production. These disruptions resulted in a sharp drop in industrial output last month and weighed on the outlook for China's economy, said Laura He.

Authorities in Inner Mongolia, China's second-largest coal-producing province, have asked 72 mines to boost production by a total of 98.4 million metric tons, according to state-owned Securities Times and the China Securities Journal, citing a document from Inner Mongolia's Energy Administration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021