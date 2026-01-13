High Court Enforces Ban on Dangerous Chinese Manja

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a directive to the state government to rigorously enforce the ban on Chinese manja, a dangerous kite string. The court emphasized that guardians will be held legally accountable if minors are found utilizing the prohibited string.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi directed wide publicity to inform the public that selling or using Chinese manja could lead to charges under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. The bench acted following numerous deaths and accidents linked to the sharp string.

The court was informed that steps to curb the sale and use of Chinese manja are underway, including awareness campaigns through print and electronic media. Specific orders will soon be issued across Indore and neighboring districts to ensure compliance with these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)