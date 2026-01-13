Left Menu

High Court Enforces Ban on Dangerous Chinese Manja

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated strict enforcement of a ban on Chinese manja. Guardians can be held liable if minors use it. Public awareness campaigns will target its sale and use, with legal consequences outlined under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:04 IST
High Court Enforces Ban on Dangerous Chinese Manja
  • Country:
  • India

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a directive to the state government to rigorously enforce the ban on Chinese manja, a dangerous kite string. The court emphasized that guardians will be held legally accountable if minors are found utilizing the prohibited string.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi directed wide publicity to inform the public that selling or using Chinese manja could lead to charges under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence. The bench acted following numerous deaths and accidents linked to the sharp string.

The court was informed that steps to curb the sale and use of Chinese manja are underway, including awareness campaigns through print and electronic media. Specific orders will soon be issued across Indore and neighboring districts to ensure compliance with these directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026