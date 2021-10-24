Putin to take part in G20, ASEAN, East Asia Summits next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in several international summits next week, according to the Rossiya 1 broadcaster's "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" TV program.
The agenda includes high-level meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the East Asia summit. Putin will also virtually partake in the G20 summit. (ANI/Sputnik)
