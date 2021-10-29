Left Menu

Chile sees 2,205 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in a day

Chile on Thursday registered 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the caseload to 1,688,454 and the pandemic death toll to 37,719, according to the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 29-10-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 06:09 IST
Chile sees 2,205 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in a day
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Santiago [Chile], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Chile on Thursday registered 2,205 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 22 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the caseload to 1,688,454 and the pandemic death toll to 37,719, according to the Ministry of Health. The positivity rate in the past 24 hours was 2.95 percent nationwide and 4 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region, the ministry said, after analyzing 71,016 COVID-19 test results.

Infections have increased 24 percent in seven days and 92 percent in 14 days, with the number of active cases currently at 10,800. At a press conference, Health Minister Enrique Paris blamed the increase on the lifting of lockdown restrictions and non-compliance with basic health guidelines, such as wearing face masks, social distancing, ventilating and handwashing.

Other Chilean regions with high COVID-19 positivity rates were Coquimbo, O'Higgins and Valparaiso. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021