Uzbekistan detains 12 suspected members of Jihadist group

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The Uzbek State Security Service in the Kashkadarya region of the country detained 12 men suspected of being supporters of Jihadist groups, the state news agency UzA said Sunday. The suspects held regular meetings to watch and listen to video and audio materials that propagate ideas of Jihadism, or Islamic militancy, the report said.

Among the 12 men, aged 26 to 52, are the chairman of the local neighbourhood committee, a high school teacher, the mosque's deputy imam, an entrepreneur, and other local residents, according to the report. A criminal case has been opened and an investigation is underway, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

