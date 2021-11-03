Left Menu

Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovakia, Estonia at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovak Republic and Estonia at Expo 2020.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:36 IST
Mohammed bin Rashid tours pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovakia, Estonia at Expo 2020 Dubai
Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the pavilions of Greece, Australia, Slovak Republic and Estonia at Expo 2020. Speaking during the tour, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "Expo 2020 has created a wonderful platform for celebrating the richness, breadth and diversity of human ingenuity and culture. The organisation of this mega global event reflects the UAE's ethos of bringing together nations to generate new ideas and explore partnerships for shaping a glorious future for the entire world. By displaying the best of their innovation, excellence and resourcefulness, nations participating in Expo 2020 have an unparalleled opportunity to forge new collaborations for promoting more sustainable and innovation-driven growth. Taking place at a critical juncture in human history, Expo 2020 offers hope for creating a new destiny for our planet."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on the tour by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai. During his visit to the Greek Pavilion, located in the Sustainability District, His Highness was introduced to exhibits that highlight the country's profile as a cultured and productive state with a modern economy, as well as a valuable international partner. Drawing inspiration from the legend of Ariadne's Thread and bearing the theme: 'Greece Paves the Way', the Pavilion showcases the country's success as an emerging centre for innovation and entrepreneurship. The Pavilion offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the key pillars of the nation's economy and society, and how it transitioned from antiquity to the Greece of tomorrow.

At the Australian Pavilion, located in the Mobility District, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was introduced to an immersive experience that allows visitors to learn about the story of the nation's diversity, taking them on a journey of the country's ingenuity and innovation through thousands of years - linking ancient indigenous know-how to modern-day discovery and invention. The design of the Pavilion takes inspiration from the cumulus cloud, a feature of the diverse Australian landscape. The cloud's structural elements signify the way in which Australia is home to multiple cultures that unify and enhance the nation.

His Highness also visited the pavilion of the Slovak Republic located in the Mobility District, which highlights the country's advances in the aviation and space industries with a particular emphasis on the unique hydrogen technologies being developed there. Among the special exhibits, the pavilion features a hydrogen-powered passenger car, utilising technology intended to revolutionise the passenger, freight and public transport sectors. According to the Pavilion's creators, the Slovak Republic's goal is to fundamentally shift hydrogen mobility and increase the safety of this form of transport. The central European nation is also hosting displays on aviation and space technologies. In the Mobility District, His Highness also visited the pavilion of Estonia, where the country is presenting its e-services and e-governance. By embracing everything from cashless payments to blockchain, the country is a trailblazer in the new economy.

The Estonia pavilion presents the e-solutions the country has embraced and showcases the country as a lab where new ideas can be tried and start-ups can be launched. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021