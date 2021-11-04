Left Menu

FBI witnessed 1300 pc jump in China-linked economic espionage cases over past decade: Pentagon

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has witnessed a 1300 per cent jump in China-linked economic espionage cases over the past decade, the Pentagon said in a report released on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 20:28 IST
FBI witnessed 1300 pc jump in China-linked economic espionage cases over past decade: Pentagon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has witnessed a 1300 per cent jump in China-linked economic espionage cases over the past decade, the Pentagon said in a report released on Wednesday. The Pentagon's report titled Military and Security Development Involving the People's Republic of China, 2021, said that the FBI in 2020 opened a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours.

Christopher Wray, FBI Director, had stated that "of the nearly 5,000 active FBI counterintelligence cases currently underway (in 2020), almost half are related to China," according to a report. "Multiple US criminal indictments since 2015 involve Chinese nationals, naturalized US citizens or permanent resident aliens from the PRC, and the US citizens, procuring and exporting controlled items to China, according to a US Department of Justice summary of major U.S. export enforcement, economic espionage, and sanctions-related criminal cases," it said.

China's efforts to acquire sensitive, dual-use or military-grade equipment included radiation-hardened integrated circuits, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, accelerometers, gyroscopes, naval and marine technologies, syntactic foam trade secrets, space communications, military communication jamming equipment and others, the report read. In September 2020, a Chinese national in the US pled guilty to conspiring to fraudulently export maritime raiding craft and engines to China. The US military uses these vessels and multi-fuel engines because they can be launched from a submerged submarine, or dropped into the ocean by an aircraft. No comparable engine is manufactured in China.

In June 2020, a Chinese national in the US was sentenced to 36 months in federal custody for attempting to send to China an export controlled radio, which is designated as a defence article due to its certification by the National Security Agency for top-secret wire and data communications, the report added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021