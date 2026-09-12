Pemex Struggles with New Oil Spill in Gulf of Mexico

Pemex is working diligently to address a new crude oil spill from a pipeline located at its Gulf of Mexico facilities. The incident was confirmed by Mexico's Science Ministry on Friday, marking the latest challenge facing the state oil producer's aging offshore network.

The leak, identified on Thursday morning, poses an environmental concern for the company. Officials anticipate that the oil slick will drift westward in the coming days, and current forecasts suggest it will not reach the coast.

This situation highlights the ongoing difficulties Pemex faces as it deals with deteriorating infrastructure in its offshore operations, raising questions about the future sustainability of Mexico's state oil industry.