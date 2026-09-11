Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

Antimicrobial resistance is turning once-manageable infections into a mounting threat to modern medicine. A review titled "Antibiotic-Free Strategies for Managing Antimicrobial-Resistant Infections," authored by Payal Ganguly, Elena A. Jones, Peter V. Giannoudis and Giuseppe Tronci, examines how materials science, biology and artificial intelligence (AI) could help control infections while reducing reliance on conventional antibiotics. Published in Pharmaceutics, the review brings together emerging approaches spanning chronic wound care, orthopaedic implants, hospital textiles, protective equipment and infection-control systems.

Antimicrobial resistance directly caused an estimated 1.27 million deaths in 2019 and contributed to nearly five million deaths worldwide. Resistance rates in low- and middle-income countries are reported to be three to four times higher than those in high-income regions, while the economic burden of resistant infections could reach hundreds of billions of dollars through hospital costs and lost productivity.

The review does not propose abandoning antibiotics. It presents antibiotic-free technologies as a complementary line of defence: one capable of preventing microbial colonisation, disrupting biofilms, supporting tissue repair and delivering localised treatment without exposing the entire body to antimicrobial drugs.

Beyond the antibiotic pipeline

The search for new antibiotics remains essential, but the pipeline faces structural obstacles. Drug discovery is expensive, development timelines are long and the commercial returns are often uncertain. Even when new medicines reach the market, bacteria can eventually evolve mechanisms to evade them.

The review points toward a wider solution: changing the environment in which infections develop. Instead of relying exclusively on a drug circulating through the body, researchers are designing surfaces, fibres, coatings, nanoparticles and biological agents that can act directly at the site of infection.

Such strategies are particularly relevant to chronic wounds and implant-associated infections. Biofilms can protect bacteria from antibiotics and immune responses, while prolonged antibiotic exposure can disturb beneficial microbiota. A material that prevents bacterial attachment, breaks down a biofilm or activates only when infection is detected could reduce the need for repeated systemic treatment.

The approaches covered in the review include Manuka honey, plant-derived compounds, silver and copper, polymeric materials, metal-organic frameworks, antimicrobial peptides, antibodies, bacteriophages, extracellular vesicles and synthetic macrocycles. Their mechanisms differ, but many operate against several microbial targets simultaneously.

Smart materials target infections where they start

Nanomaterials are among the most extensively explored tools in the emerging antibiotic-free field. Silver, zinc oxide, copper and gold nanoparticles can interact with bacterial membranes, release ions, generate reactive oxygen species and damage essential cellular components.

Their small size and high surface area allow researchers to adjust particle composition, shape, surface chemistry and release behaviour. Polymeric systems can also improve the stability and delivery of active compounds, while natural polymers such as chitosan contribute their own antimicrobial effects.

Metal-organic frameworks offer another form of control. Their porous structures can be engineered to carry antimicrobial agents, release metal ions or respond to environmental triggers. Combining different metals or chemical components may create several antimicrobial effects within one platform.

The benefits come with serious safety questions. Silver and other metals can create toxicity and environmental concerns, while prolonged exposure to sub-lethal concentrations of nanoparticles may encourage microbial adaptation. A material's laboratory performance cannot therefore be separated from its dose, degradation pattern, tissue compatibility and long-term ecological impact.

Stimulus-responsive materials attempt to solve part of this problem by making antimicrobial action conditional. Light, ultrasound, changes in pH, bacterial enzymes or oxidative stress can trigger activity precisely where it is needed. Photodynamic and sonodynamic therapies generate reactive oxygen species capable of damaging bacterial membranes, proteins and genetic material through broad, multi-target effects.

The review cites a sunlight-activated zinc oxide nanoparticle system that reportedly achieved more than 99% killing of tested Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and MRSA strains after two hours of exposure. A related hydrogel reduced bacterial colonisation and supported indicators of tissue repair in a rat model of infected skin wounds.

These findings remain preclinical, but the underlying idea has relevance beyond advanced hospitals. Wound treatments activated by widely available light sources could eventually support decentralised or home-based care, particularly where access to specialist services is limited.

Biology and AI are expanding the options

Biological and bioinspired strategies offer a different route to reducing antibiotic dependence. Antimicrobial peptides can disrupt bacterial membranes, interfere with biofilms and modulate immune responses. Engineered variants may improve stability and reduce toxicity, although degradation in the body, short half-lives, haemolysis and manufacturing costs remain significant barriers.

Bacteriophages are viruses that infect specific bacteria and can replicate while susceptible bacteria remain present. Their precision may limit damage to the microbiome, and phage-derived enzymes can rapidly break down bacterial cell walls. Narrow host ranges, the emergence of phage resistance, immune responses and regulatory complexity make clinical deployment more demanding.

Antibodies can neutralise toxins, block bacterial adhesion or promote immune clearance. Their specificity may reduce unintended effects, but effective use depends on identifying the pathogen accurately. Production costs, the need for injection and reduced performance in some patients could limit access.

Extracellular vesicles, including those derived from mesenchymal stromal cells, combine antimicrobial, immune-modulating and tissue-repair functions. They may help disrupt bacterial viability, weaken biofilms and improve host defences. Yet differences in biological source, isolation method and purification process make consistent production difficult.

AI is beginning to accelerate the design of these systems. Machine-learning and generative models can identify antimicrobial peptide sequences, estimate toxicity and propose candidates for experimental testing. The review refers to AI-designed peptides with activity against resistant organisms such as MRSA and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

AI applications for metal-organic frameworks are developing more slowly. Models can assist with predicting material structures, synthesis conditions, metal-ion release and drug-loading capacity. Progress is constrained by limited high-quality datasets and inconsistent testing methods. Computational predictions will only become clinically valuable when they are linked to reproducible experiments and real-world outcomes.

Translation will decide whether innovation reaches patients

The most important challenge identified by the review is the distance between laboratory performance and dependable clinical use. Many antimicrobial materials work well under controlled experimental conditions but lose activity in the presence of proteins, tissue fluids, immune cells or mature biofilms. Others face a narrow margin between killing bacteria and damaging human cells. Durability is another concern, particularly for implants, catheters, uniforms and reusable protective equipment.

Manufacturing methods such as plasma treatment, photografting, nanoparticle immobilisation and multilayer coating must be standardised before they can support large-scale production. Products also need to survive sterilisation, storage, washing and repeated use without releasing harmful substances or losing antimicrobial activity.

Regulation is complicated by the fact that many products combine several functions. A responsive wound dressing may act as a material, therapeutic system and diagnostic tool. A phage-based product may involve a biological agent capable of adapting over time. Clear regulatory pathways will be essential for attracting investment without weakening safety requirements.

Testing standards also require revision. Conventional minimum inhibitory concentration and minimum bactericidal concentration assays are not always suitable for contact-killing surfaces, anti-adhesive coatings or systems activated by light and ultrasound. Without common methods, comparisons between technologies will remain unreliable.

Policy support should therefore extend beyond research grants. Governments and international organisations can help establish testing frameworks, fund translational trials and create procurement systems that reward prevention and long-term value. Development agencies should also assess whether promising technologies can be produced affordably and maintained in low-resource settings.

The strongest insight from the review is that antibiotic-free technologies should not be judged solely by whether they kill bacteria. The next generation of infection-control systems will need to detect infection early, prevent biofilm formation, preserve healthy microbiota, support healing and activate treatment only when necessary.

Such platforms could be especially valuable in diabetic wound care, orthopaedic surgery and hospital infection prevention. Their success, however, will depend on evidence from well-designed clinical trials measuring healing, recurrence, hospitalisation, cost and patient safety rather than laboratory potency alone.

Antibiotics will remain indispensable for many severe and systemic infections. However, the global response to resistance cannot rely on producing more drugs while leaving vulnerable surfaces, wounds and medical devices unchanged. Materials that prevent infection, target microbes locally and cooperate with the body's own defences could reduce pressure on the antibiotic arsenal.