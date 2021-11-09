Actor Lee Ji-hoon marries his Japanese girlfriend

Seoul [South Korea], November 9 (ANI/Global Economic): Actor and singer Lee Ji-hoon (42) married Miura Ayane (28), his Japanese girlfriend 14 years younger than him. According to his agency Jupiter Entertainment on the 8th, he held a wedding ceremony at 5 p.m. on the same day at the wedding hall in Yeoksam-dong, Seoul. The marriage report has been completed.

Lee Ji-hoon previously delayed his wedding ceremony twice due to COVID-19. He postponed the wedding schedule from September 27 to October 28, and postponed it again to 15 days later. As With Corona (phased recovery of daily life) has been implemented since the 1st, he became to be able to receive congratulations from many people. The government has allowed up to 250 guests to be invited if fully-vaccinated people are included, regardless of whether food is provided or not since the 18th of last month.

His best friend H.O.T member Kangta, SHINHWA's Shin Hye-sung, JYJ's Kim Junsu, musical actor Son Joon-ho and comedian Jung Joon-ha are expected to attend. On the previous day, Lee Ji-hoon posted a photo on his Instagram and said, "D-day 1." In the photo, Lee Ji-hoon and Miura are clad in hanbok and hold each other's hand. Lee Ji-hoon said, "I'm nervous. It has been okay until now, but I don't know how I feel tomorrow. Thank you for preparing for a long time until today."

Lee Ji-hoon debuted as a singer in 1996. He formed a group 'S' with Kangta and Shin Hye-sung. He has some hit songs, including 'Why is the sky,' and 'Doll.' He also appeared in the TV series 'New Heart (2007-2008),' 'Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-shin (2013),' and 'Oh My Geum-Bi (2016-2017).' He is currently working for the musical 'Artus-Excalibur.' Miura Ayane graduated from Yonsei University Political Science Department and is working as a Korean interpreter and translator. (ANI/Global Economic)

