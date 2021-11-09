Left Menu

S African Air Force Chief calls on Vice Admiral Ghormade, discusses defence cooperation

Chief of South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo on Tuesday called on Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade and discussed the aspects of bilateral defence cooperation.

Chief of South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo called on Vice Admiral S.N. Ghormade (Photo: Twitter/IndianNavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo on Tuesday called on Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade and discussed the aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. "Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force called on VAdm SN Ghormade #VCNS & discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. #India #SouthAfrica #Friendship@SpokespersonMoD @GovernmentZA @hci_pretoria," tweeted the Indian Navy.

Earlier on Monday, Lieutenant General Mbambo laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital. "Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, laid a wreath at National War Memorial on 08 Nov 2021," National War Memorial tweeted. (ANI)

