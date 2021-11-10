Left Menu

Israel, Hungary sign cooperation agreement in science, technology

Israel and Hungary have signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of science and technology, Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has said in a statement.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-11-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 00:20 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel and Hungary have signed a cooperation agreement in the fields of science and technology, Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology has said in a statement. The agreement provides a new framework for the promotion and support of scientific and technological ideas and research between the two governments, the statement noted on Tuesday.

It will also encourage collaborations between research institutions and universities, implementation of joint programs and projects, promotion and support of R&D centers, exchange of scientists and students, and creation of new scientific research. The agreement will also include the preparation of joint proposals for Horizon Europe, the EU's key funding program for research and innovation.

The agreement, signed by Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Orit Farkash Hacohen and Hungarian Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics, was for three years and will be automatically extended each year. Israel and Hungary already share over 600 joint projects in various fields in academia, research institutions and industry with a total budget of about 1.8 million euros (2.1 million U.S. dollars). (ANI/Xinhua)

