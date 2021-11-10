Left Menu

178 bodies of Houthi rebels pulled from Yemen's Marib frontline

The Yemeni Houthi rebels pulled 178 bodies of their fighters from a frontline in Marib Province and moved them to mortuaries in neighbouring Dhamar Province on Wednesday, medics said.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 10-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 22:59 IST
178 bodies of Houthi rebels pulled from Yemen's Marib frontline
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi rebels pulled 178 bodies of their fighters from a frontline in Marib Province and moved them to mortuaries in neighbouring Dhamar Province on Wednesday, medics said. "They were killed in the past 24 hours when fighting with the Yemeni government troops backed by the Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the frontline of Al-Jubah district," one of the medics in Dhamar told Xinhua.

The Houthi group usually doesn't disclose its casualties. Last month, the Houthis advanced into Al-Jubah in southern Marib after the government troops retreated and re-stationed on surrounding mountains and around the central city of Marib and Safer oil fields.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
3
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open; Olympics-Safety measures boosted after luge crash at Games venue: federation and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kenin's father back on coaching team ahead of Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021