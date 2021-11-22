US imposes sanctions on four individuals in Afghanistan

The United States has added four Afghan men to its Designated Global Terrorists list, including Ismatullah Khalozai who was designated as a key financial facilitator for the branch of the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing the US Treasury Department on Monday. "Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Ismatullah Khalozai, an individual who has acted as a financial facilitator for the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (ISIL-Khorasan), active in Afghanistan and commonly referred to as "ISIS-K," the Russian News Agency quoted Treasury department release.

According to the agency, three more individuals, Sultan Aziz Azam, Sanaullah Ghafari, Maulawi Rajab, were also added to the Specially Designated Global Terrorists list. The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, causing the US-backed government to step down. Later in September, the outfit announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan.

The country is currently battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis following the Taliban takeover. The international community, from governments to non-governmental organizations, has been providing various assistance to the Afghan people. (ANI)

