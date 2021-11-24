Left Menu

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida officially announces sale of part of oil reserves

Tokyo [Japan], November 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida officially announced the decision to unseal part of the state oil reserves in response to a US request.

"We know that US President [Joe] Biden announced the sale of oil. Until now, we have worked with America to stabilize the world oil market, so our country keeps up with the United States and in such a way that does not violate the law, we decided to sell part of the state's oil reserve," Kishida told reporters. (ANI/Sputnik)

