Left Menu

Russia upgrading MiG-31 interceptors to triple their combat effectiveness

The combat effectiveness of Russia's MiG-31 interceptors will triple after repair and upgrade, representatives of the Sokol aircraft plant reported to the Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:55 IST
Russia upgrading MiG-31 interceptors to triple their combat effectiveness
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The combat effectiveness of Russia's MiG-31 interceptors will triple after repair and upgrade, representatives of the Sokol aircraft plant reported to the Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko. On Thursday, Krivoruchko, during a working trip to Nizhny Novgorod, visited the Sokol aircraft plant, where he examined the production facilities of the enterprise, checked the progress of repair and modernization of MiG-31 fighters, and also held a meeting on the implementation of the state defence order.

The overhaul makes it possible to achieve practically trouble-free operation of the aircraft in service, the plant's representative said. "And the modernization, which is carried out with the complete replacement of onboard radio-electronic equipment with modern samples and provides for the use of modern aviation weapons, approximately triples the combat effectiveness of the aircraft," he said.

At present, the main task of the Sokol plant is overhaul with deep modernization of the MiG-31 interceptor fighters, which has been underway since 2007. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021