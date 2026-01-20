Trump's Trade Tactics: A Controversial Power Play
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed strong support for President Donald Trump's use of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Speaking at a forum in Davos, Switzerland, Greer insisted that these measures are the most effective response to America's current trade challenges despite legal challenges from the Supreme Court.
While acknowledging the possibility of other methods, Greer refrained from discussing alternative strategies in detail. He emphasized that President Trump's reliance on IEEPA is due to its suitability in addressing issues like the trade deficit and national security threats.
"The IEEPA tariffs are the most appropriate tools we have in the face of these emergencies," Greer stated. Despite potential pushback from the judicial system, the administration remains committed to using IEEPA for its intended purposes.
