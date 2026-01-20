Trump's Policy Push: Housing, Credit, and Healthcare Reforms Under Scrutiny

Amid mounting voter affordability concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump is backing several policy proposals to enhance home ownership and reduce living expenditures, ahead of crucial congressional elections. These proposals also align Trump with some Democratic efforts, signaling a rare bipartisan convergence on key financial issues.

Central to Trump's agenda is a potential ban on Wall Street investors purchasing single-family homes, a move aimed at controlling housing prices. Additionally, Trump astonished the banking industry with his proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10%, sparking debates on legislative feasibility and potential market repercussions.

Other initiatives include leveraging 401(k) plans for home down payments and substantial government investment in mortgage bonds to lower housing costs. However, Trump's healthcare proposal to replace subsidies with direct consumer payments faces skepticism for its possible adverse effects on lower-income groups. The broad array of proposals suggests Trump's strategic response to economic grievances, though their practicality remains hotly debated.

(With inputs from agencies.)