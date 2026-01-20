Insurgent's Peaceful Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh
An NSCN-KYA insurgent, Akha alias Khawang Wangsu, surrendered to authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district. The surrender followed a coordinated search operation by Assam Rifles and state police. Wangsu, who joined the insurgent group in 2022, is now in police custody awaiting legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
An insurgent associated with NSCN-KYA has surrendered to authorities in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, as confirmed by an official statement on Tuesday.
Based on reliable intelligence about an active insurgent near Longding Bazaar, Assam Rifles' Khonsa and Longding battalions, coordinated with local police, initiated a search operation on Monday. The operation culminated in successful negotiations, prompting the insurgent to abandon violence, as noted in the statement.
The individual, identified as Akha alias Khawang Wangsu aged 38, joined the insurgent group on September 25 last year. Subsequently, he was detained and transferred to Longding police for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
