Left Menu

Insurgent's Peaceful Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

An NSCN-KYA insurgent, Akha alias Khawang Wangsu, surrendered to authorities in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district. The surrender followed a coordinated search operation by Assam Rifles and state police. Wangsu, who joined the insurgent group in 2022, is now in police custody awaiting legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:05 IST
Insurgent's Peaceful Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh
insurgent
  • Country:
  • India

An insurgent associated with NSCN-KYA has surrendered to authorities in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, as confirmed by an official statement on Tuesday.

Based on reliable intelligence about an active insurgent near Longding Bazaar, Assam Rifles' Khonsa and Longding battalions, coordinated with local police, initiated a search operation on Monday. The operation culminated in successful negotiations, prompting the insurgent to abandon violence, as noted in the statement.

The individual, identified as Akha alias Khawang Wangsu aged 38, joined the insurgent group on September 25 last year. Subsequently, he was detained and transferred to Longding police for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
2
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
3
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
4
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026