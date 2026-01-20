Insurgent's Peaceful Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh

An insurgent associated with NSCN-KYA has surrendered to authorities in Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, as confirmed by an official statement on Tuesday.

Based on reliable intelligence about an active insurgent near Longding Bazaar, Assam Rifles' Khonsa and Longding battalions, coordinated with local police, initiated a search operation on Monday. The operation culminated in successful negotiations, prompting the insurgent to abandon violence, as noted in the statement.

The individual, identified as Akha alias Khawang Wangsu aged 38, joined the insurgent group on September 25 last year. Subsequently, he was detained and transferred to Longding police for further proceedings.

