Lukashenko Joins Trump's Board of Peace

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed an agreement to join U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace', as reported on the presidential telegram channel Pul Pervogo on Tuesday. The invitation to Lukashenko was announced by Belarus on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:06 IST
Alexander Lukashenko
  • Country:
  • Russia

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has officially signed on to join the 'Board of Peace', an initiative spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump. This development was announced by Belarus through the presidential telegram channel Pul Pervogo on Tuesday.

The signing follows Belarus's announcement of Lukashenko's invitation to participate in the 'Board of Peace' on Monday.

This collaboration aims to further international cooperation and foster peace initiatives, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Belarus and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

