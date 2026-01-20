Lukashenko Joins Trump's Board of Peace

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has officially signed on to join the 'Board of Peace', an initiative spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump. This development was announced by Belarus through the presidential telegram channel Pul Pervogo on Tuesday.

The signing follows Belarus's announcement of Lukashenko's invitation to participate in the 'Board of Peace' on Monday.

This collaboration aims to further international cooperation and foster peace initiatives, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Belarus and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)