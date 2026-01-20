Surprising Unity: Syria's New Kurdish Integration Plan
The Syrian presidency announced an accord with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to achieve practical integration for Hasakah province. A four-day timeline has been set for developing a concrete plan. Earlier, both parties agreed to a ceasefire, yet tensions lingered in the aftermath.
The Syrian presidency has announced a new accord with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group, indicating a step towards integrating the northeastern Hasakah province. This agreement gives the SDF a four-day timeline to draft a practical integration plan for the region.
No comments have been issued by the SDF following this announcement. The agreement comes on the heels of a ceasefire deal reached by the two parties on Sunday, yet the days that followed saw ongoing tensions.
This development marks a significant moment for Syria, as it seeks a stable integration strategy with the Kurds amid ongoing political and territorial complexities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Kurdish
- SDF
- ceasefire
- Hasakah
- integratio
- northeastern
- agreement
- presidency
- tension
ALSO READ
Syria Declares Ceasefire and Integration Offer to Kurdish Forces Amid U.S. Policy Shift
Syria Sets Four-Day Integration Deadline for Kurdish Forces
Turkey's Pivotal Moment in Kurdish Peace Process After Syrian Integration
Historic Integration Deal Promises Syrian Stability
Historic Turning Point: Integration Deal Paves New Path in Syria