Surprising Unity: Syria's New Kurdish Integration Plan

The Syrian presidency announced an accord with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to achieve practical integration for Hasakah province. A four-day timeline has been set for developing a concrete plan. Earlier, both parties agreed to a ceasefire, yet tensions lingered in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:06 IST
The Syrian presidency has announced a new accord with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group, indicating a step towards integrating the northeastern Hasakah province. This agreement gives the SDF a four-day timeline to draft a practical integration plan for the region.

No comments have been issued by the SDF following this announcement. The agreement comes on the heels of a ceasefire deal reached by the two parties on Sunday, yet the days that followed saw ongoing tensions.

This development marks a significant moment for Syria, as it seeks a stable integration strategy with the Kurds amid ongoing political and territorial complexities.

