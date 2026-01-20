Surprising Unity: Syria's New Kurdish Integration Plan

The Syrian presidency has announced a new accord with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led group, indicating a step towards integrating the northeastern Hasakah province. This agreement gives the SDF a four-day timeline to draft a practical integration plan for the region.

No comments have been issued by the SDF following this announcement. The agreement comes on the heels of a ceasefire deal reached by the two parties on Sunday, yet the days that followed saw ongoing tensions.

This development marks a significant moment for Syria, as it seeks a stable integration strategy with the Kurds amid ongoing political and territorial complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)