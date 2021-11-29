Singapore reports 1,103 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,103 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release. Of the new cases, 1,070 were in the community, 25 were in migrant worker dormitories and eight were imported cases, bringing the total tally in the country to 263,486.

A total of 1,158 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 221 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 17 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 62 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 51.2 percent. Nine more patients aged have died from complications of COVID-19 infections, bringing the death toll to 710, the ministry said.

The ministry said that two travelers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Singapore Airlines SQ211 on Nov. 28 had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The travelers departed from Johannesburg on Nov. 27 via Singapore Airlines SQ481 and arrived at Changi Airport on the same day for their transit flight. Their pre-departure tests in South Africa on Nov. 26 were negative for COVID-19 infection. MOH said that most of the travelers had remained in the transit area at Changi Airport until their departure for Sydney on Nov. 28.

Of the travelers, seven disembarked. Six are currently on 10-day Stay-Home Notice at a dedicated facility and will be PCR tested. One was a close contact of an infected individual on the flight, and has been quarantined. Contact tracing is ongoing for airport staff who may have come into transient contact with the cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

