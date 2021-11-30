Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeast of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 759 km northeast of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 30-11-2021, 16:06:32 IST, Lat: -3.80 & Long: 151.06, Depth: 108 Km, Location: 759km NE of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea," informed National Centre for Seismology in a tweet on Tuesday.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)