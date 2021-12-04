Mongolian delegation visits Mahabodhi temple in Bihar

Mongolian delegation, who is on a trip to India, has visited the world heritage Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Gaya and performed prayers. Speaking to ANI, Gombojav Zandanshatar, Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia said: "I am glad to be here in this auspicious place. We Mongolian consider India our speech of neighbour. Our strategic partnership is steadily developing in the foundation of historical, cultural, and spiritual ties. It is also shared by democracy and human rights and freedom that is why we have trust and respect to India."

The Mongolian politician also express his gratitude to India and hope that their culture, historical and spiritual ties would become strong day to day basis. "Taking this opportunity, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to India for its continued support and the assistance to be a democratic institution and the free market economy in Mongolia. I hope that our culture, historical and spiritual ties strengthen day to day basis," he said.

Momentum has also been given by the district magistrate Abhishek Singh to the delegation. On December 1, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu welcomed a Mongolian delegation and assured India's commitment to further deepening its Strategic Partnership with the country.

Noting that Buddhism is a special connection between India and Mongolia, Naidu expressed that both the countries share civilizational, historical, spiritual, and cultural ties. Naidu recalled the historical, spiritual, and cultural ties between the two countries and assured full support of India to the development of Mongolia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mongolia in 2015 and the visit of the Mongolian President to India in 2019 brought about a paradigm shift in bilateral relations by establishing Strategic Partnership. The Vice President also pointed out that Buddhism is a special connection between the two countries and to deepen this shared Buddhist heritage, India's National Mission for Manuscripts has undertaken printing of Mongolian Kanjur manuscripts. (ANI)

