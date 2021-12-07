Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.
ANI | South Sandwich Islands | Updated: 07-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 22:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
"M5.8 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Dec-07 15:55 UTC," USGS tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
