Vice Chief of Army Staff proceeds on two-day Qatar visit

Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty has proceeded on a two-day visit to Qatar from December 8-9, the Ministry of Defence informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:39 IST
Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General C.P. Mohanty has proceeded on a two-day visit to Qatar from December 8-9, the Ministry of Defence informed on Wednesday. During the visit, the Vice Chief will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between the State of Qatar and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the Qatari security establishment.

The Defence Ministry said in a release that the VCOAS is scheduled to call on the MOS for Defence Affairs, Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, Commander of Qatar Emiri Land Forces (QELF) and the Commandant of Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest. The Vice Chief will visit the Headquarters of Qatar Emiri Land Forces, the Ahmed Bin Mohammed Military College and Amiri Guard HQ.

A key aspect of the visit is his scheduled interaction with the senior leadership of leading Qatari Defence industries. This visit will further strengthen the bilateral defence cooperation between both nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

