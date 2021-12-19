Left Menu

OIC's Under-Secretary-General urges international community to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Under-Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet on Sunday urged the international community to come forward and provide the people of Afghanistan with immediate humanitarian aid.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-12-2021 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) Under-Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet on Sunday urged the international community to come forward and provide the people of Afghanistan with immediate humanitarian aid. Speaking at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC started in Islamabad, Bakheet asked both member states of OIC and the international community to prepare and implement their plans for urgent assistance to Afghanistan, reported Khaama Press.

He added that the objective of the session is to ensure how the member states can play a leading role in averting Afghanistan's economic collapse and how to make strategies for providing assistance to Afghan people. Non-member states and representatives of international organizations have participated along with 57 member states at OIC Summit, reported Khaama Press.

Under the garb of humanitarian agenda, experts believe that Pakistan is attempting to push the interim Afghanistan government towards international recognition despite little progress on the human rights front by the outfit. More than 100 days have passed since the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan but the outfit is yet to be recognized by any country in the world.

Respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

