Hindu community in Madagascar extends helping hand to fight drought

The Hindu Samaj Association of Antananarivo on Wednesday donated 25 tonnes of rice and 10 tonnes of beans to fight drought in Madagascar.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 24-12-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 13:50 IST
The Hindu Samaj Association of Antananarivo helping Madagascar fight drought. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Hindu Samaj Association of Antananarivo on Wednesday donated 25 tonnes of rice and 10 tonnes of beans to fight drought in Madagascar. The Association offered 25 tonnes of rice, and 10 tonnes of beans amounting to Ariary (Malagacy currency) 100 million (USD 25000) to a large number of villagers, severely affected by the drought, in the region of Ambovombe, south of Madagascar.

In partnership with NGO Fraternidade sem Fronteiras, the Hindu Samaj has distributed those donations to 5000 families from 11 villages mostly affected, in the District of Ambovombe. This action from the Hindu Samaj, led by its President, Sanjeev Hematlal, forms part of the main mission of the Association, which provides active humanitarian aid for the poorest in Madagascar.

The Hindu Samaj Association of Antananarivo, with its 1200 members, represents the Hindu community, mostly from Gujarat, who has been settled in Madagascar for over 100 years. In March 2022, the Samaj will proceed to the opening ceremony of a grand Hindu Temple in Antananarivo, Madagascar, since the arrival of the first Hindu immigrants in the country.

The Association of Antananarivo has been very active since 2019 in collaborating with various organisations to fight against poverty in Madagascar. (ANI)

