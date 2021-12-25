Left Menu

Brazil reports 164 more deaths, 4,164 new cases of COVID-19

Brazil on Friday said it registered 164 more deaths and 4,164 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the previous 24 hours.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:23 IST
Brazil reports 164 more deaths, 4,164 new cases of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Friday said it registered 164 more deaths and 4,164 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the previous 24 hours. The latest figures raised the nationwide death toll to 618,392, while the caseload reached 22,230,737, according to data from health authorities.

Following a cyber attack on the Health Ministry website two weeks ago, pandemic statistics are being released by the National Council of Health Secretaries representing Brazil's state health secretaries, though their numbers are somewhat incomplete. On Friday, data was missing from the states of Bahia (northeast), Tocantins (north) and Mato Grosso (west) because the ministry's real-time platforms were not operating.

Brazil has fully vaccinated 142.3 million people, or 67.9 percent of the population, according to data released by a media consortium tracking the figures. Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021