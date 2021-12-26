Left Menu

New COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of Omicron spread

New stringent measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:30 IST
New COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of Omicron spread
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): New stringent measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain. Belgian authorities decided that there would be no relaxations to current restrictions, such as the mask mandate and working from home. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will be closed, while sports events will have to take place without audience. Most Christmas markets will be closed early.

The new restrictions were announced by the country's government on December 22, after a meeting of a special committee. Despite 76% of the country's population being fully vaccinated and the number of new cases declining, the authorities are anxious about the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021