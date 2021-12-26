New COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of Omicron spread

Brussels [Belgium], December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): New stringent measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic came into effect in Belgium on Sunday amid fears of the rapid spread of the Omicron strain. Belgian authorities decided that there would be no relaxations to current restrictions, such as the mask mandate and working from home. Cinemas, theatres and concert halls will be closed, while sports events will have to take place without audience. Most Christmas markets will be closed early.

The new restrictions were announced by the country's government on December 22, after a meeting of a special committee. Despite 76% of the country's population being fully vaccinated and the number of new cases declining, the authorities are anxious about the Omicron strain. (ANI/Sputnik)

