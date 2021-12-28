US disease control body shortens isolation time for people with COVID-19, trims quarantine period

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US said that it is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others. "The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after," CDC said in a press release on Monday (local time).

"Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimise the risk of infecting others," the release added. Additionally, CDC is also updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19.

For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days. Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure, said the release, adding, individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following the exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. (ANI)

