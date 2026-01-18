King Abdullah Invited to Gaza Peace Board by Trump
Jordan's foreign ministry announced on Sunday that King Abdullah has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the 'Board of Peace' initiative for Gaza.
At present, the ministry is meticulously reviewing the documents involved, employing the nation's internal legal procedures.
This board is intended to supervise Gaza's temporary governance, which has been maintained under a tense ceasefire since October.
