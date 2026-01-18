Left Menu

King Abdullah Invited to Gaza Peace Board by Trump

Jordan's foreign ministry announced that King Abdullah has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the 'Board of Peace' for Gaza. The ministry is reviewing the documents related to this invitation through the country's internal legal procedures, with the board overseeing Gaza's temporary governance.

Jordan's foreign ministry announced on Sunday that King Abdullah has received an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the 'Board of Peace' initiative for Gaza.

At present, the ministry is meticulously reviewing the documents involved, employing the nation's internal legal procedures.

This board is intended to supervise Gaza's temporary governance, which has been maintained under a tense ceasefire since October.

