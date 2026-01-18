Chill Hits Jharkhand: Cold Wave Grips State

Jharkhand experienced a chilling start to the week, with temperatures plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius across 11 districts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Gumla reported the lowest temperature in the state at a freezing 3.1 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Khunti at 3.9 degrees and Palamu at 4.7 degrees. The state capital, Ranchi, saw temperatures dip to a chilly 6.6 degrees, while Chaibasa and Jamshedpur recorded lows of 8.2 and 9.6 degrees respectively.

Despite the cold wave gripping the region, dry weather is predicted for the next five days, with a gradual temperature increase expected, said Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director at the IMD center in Ranchi.