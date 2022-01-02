5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Yunnan
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.
No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
