5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes China's Yunnan

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

