KSOE wins orders for 10 container ships worth 1.67 trillion won

Seoul [South Korea], January 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), the parent company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has won ship orders worth 1.67 trillion won. KSOE announced on the 4th that it has signed shipbuilding contracts with a European shipping company for six 15,000TEU LNG-powered large container ships, an Asian shipping company for a 174,000m^3 large LNG carrier, and an Oceania shipping company for three 1,800TEU container ships.

The LNG-powered large container ships KSOE won this time will be constructed at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in Yeongam, Jeollanam-do, and delivered to the client from the first half of 2024. It will be equipped with LNG dual-fuel engines to meet environmental standards regulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Last year, KSOE won a total of 58 LNG-powered ship orders. This is the largest in the world. It constructed LNG-powered large container ships and LNG-powered oil tankers for the first time in the world in July 2018 and September 2020, respectively, leading the global shipbuilding market.

It also succeeded in receiving its first order for another eco-friendly ship. The large LNG carrier that KSOE won this time is 289.9m long, 46.1m wide, and 26.3m high. It will be constructed by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and delivered in the second half of 2024. Various eco-friendly technologies will be applied to the ship. LNG re-liquefaction system, which can maximize the economic efficiency, as well as LNG dual-fuel engines are also applied. The remaining three feeder ships that were ordered this time will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and delivered to the client from the second half of next year. (ANI/Global Economic)