Imran Khan hides 53 bank accounts from Election Commission of Pakistan, says JUI chief Fazlur

If wrongdoings of all Pakistani politicians are combined, those would still not be comparable to the level of corruption committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Fazlur Rehman stressing that the cricketer-turned-politician hides 53 bank accounts from the country's Election Commission, reported local media. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf I is a "party of thieves" and it was the only party that introduced the culture of hurling abuses in politics, Geo News quoted Fazlur as saying in relation to a report released by the country's Election Commission during a joint press conference along with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal here on Wednesday.

Rehman also lashed out at PM Imran khan for "corruption and hiding foreign funding worth millions from the Election Commission of Pakistan." Referring to the scrutiny committee report, he said that the report on foreign funding has revealed everything about the ruling PTI, therefore, "whatever I had already predicted about Imran Khan is turning out to be true."

The JUI leader also said that the life of Imran Khan is completely "opposite of his own ideal words". Stressing that even slight indications of embezzlement in funds are a serious issue as several suspected individuals and organizations provided funds from other countries, Fazlur said that the scrutiny committee report is an eye-opener as Imran Khan hid 53 bank accounts from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reported The Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)