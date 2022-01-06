Left Menu

Pakistan vows to continue fencing at Afghanistan border despite Taliban's objections

Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday confirmed that the fencing of the 2,600km-long border with Afghanistan will be completed despite the Taliban's statement that they will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani Inter-Services Public Relations chief Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday confirmed that the fencing of the 2,600km-long border with Afghanistan will be completed despite the Taliban's statement that they will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line. This is not the first time that this verbal clash has surfaced as the two neighbouring countries have been in a state of tension on the border fencing issue.

Addressing a media conference at the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office, Iftikhar said: "There is no problem, the fencing is continuing and will continue.", reported Dawn News. This statement and reaffirmation by the Pakistani spokesperson downplay the Taliban's recent statements where they made clear that they will not allow fencing by Pakistan on the Durand Line.

Mawllawi Sanaullah Sangin, commander of the Taliban group said on Wednesday, according to Tolo News said, "We (Taliban) will not allow the fencing anytime, in any form. Whatever they (Pakistan) did before, they did, but we will not allow it anymore. There will be no fencing anymore," Pakistani spokesperson Iftikhar in the conference maintained, "As far as the issue about the fencing that you are referring to ... these are very localised problems. They have been addressed. The government is in touch with the Afghan interim government,".

He emphasised the cordial nature of the relations with Afghanistan's de facto government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

